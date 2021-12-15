State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 503,600 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

OTIS opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

