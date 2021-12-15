State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Amundi purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after purchasing an additional 239,125 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI stock opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.89 and a 200 day moving average of $234.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.16 and a 52 week high of $265.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

