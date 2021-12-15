State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,273 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $40,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,101,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

