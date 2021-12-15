State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $47,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $198.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.07 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.