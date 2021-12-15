State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,034 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Illumina were worth $34,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,602 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $386.38 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

