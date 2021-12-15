State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $58,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 26.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 36.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

DE stock opened at $348.55 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $255.98 and a one year high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.