State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,421,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,140 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $130,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 38,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

