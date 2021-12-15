State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Welltower were worth $41,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

