State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $39.87 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $39,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $85,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,830,830 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $663.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $643.61 and its 200-day moving average is $593.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $323.28 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.