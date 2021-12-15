State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $39.87 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $39,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,015 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,830,830. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM stock opened at $663.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.28 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

