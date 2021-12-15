State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,068 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $36,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.93 and a 200 day moving average of $151.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

