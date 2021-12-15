State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,345 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $46,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,952 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

