State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $49,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $241.18. The company has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

