Stealth Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $1,113.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011108 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.