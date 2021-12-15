Step Hero Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Step Hero has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $500,618.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00039625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00208852 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars.

