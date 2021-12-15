Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 7,644 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

