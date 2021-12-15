Stephens Inc. AR Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,863 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.72.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

