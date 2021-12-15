Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

RYT stock opened at $311.56 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $246.33 and a 52 week high of $323.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.04.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.