Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

CVS stock opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $100.97. The stock has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

