Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 33,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

