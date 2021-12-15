Stephens Inc. AR Sells 14,066 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,066 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.18. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

