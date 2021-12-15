Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $46,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.59 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

