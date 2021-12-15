Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.54% of Ralph Lauren worth $44,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $4,274,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 170.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 302.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 525.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 94,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

NYSE RL opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $97.72 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.