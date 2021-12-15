Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $70.78 Million Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,370 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $70,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 442,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.48. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $119,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $721,560. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.