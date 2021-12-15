Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 796,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $63,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cognex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

