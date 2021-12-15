Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 820,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 41,424 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $97,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $231,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,345 shares of company stock worth $12,532,045. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

