Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,726 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $51,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $208,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $216,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $282,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,450 shares of company stock worth $6,463,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

