Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $57,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 127.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.23.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.