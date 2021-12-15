Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,224 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,070,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 149,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 86.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.