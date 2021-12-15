Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 16,559 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after buying an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 276,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,673. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

