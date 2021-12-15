Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys 242 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. 288,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,417,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

