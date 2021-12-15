Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,436,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period.

VOE traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,246. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

