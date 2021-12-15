Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.13 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

