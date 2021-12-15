Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 4,626 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $291,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $943,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.