Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 185,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.98. 32,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

