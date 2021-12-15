Steven Clive Miller Sells 5,478 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $254,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,797,000.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
