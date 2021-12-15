Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s previous close.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.96 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $425,297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after buying an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $238,160,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

