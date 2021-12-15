Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Short Interest Update

Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPPGF remained flat at $$5.28 on Wednesday. Stock Spirits Group has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Stock Spirits Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

