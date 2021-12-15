Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $55.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. 330,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,794. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $741.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $417,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.