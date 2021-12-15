StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Buys $149,800.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Glenn Henry Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 2,500 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00.
SNEX stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.08. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
