StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Buys $149,800.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Henry Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 2,500 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00.

SNEX stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.08. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

