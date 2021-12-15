STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

