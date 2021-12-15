STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for STORE Capital in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.48.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

NYSE:STOR opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

