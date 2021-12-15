Stream Protocol (STPL) Trading 28.4% Higher This Week

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $2.40 million worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00196997 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,712,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading



