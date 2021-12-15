Strs Ohio Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

