Strs Ohio Sells 15,408 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,408 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after acquiring an additional 378,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after acquiring an additional 937,516 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.