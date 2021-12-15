Strs Ohio Sells 3,410 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.10.

MOH stock opened at $306.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.08 and a 1-year high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

