Strs Ohio Sells 6,100 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Macy’s by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 579,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,619 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

