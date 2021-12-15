Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $62.56 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,449,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,351 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $62,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

