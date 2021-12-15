Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $65.05 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Teledyne Technologies worth $65,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $432.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

