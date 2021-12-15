Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $55,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $280.08 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.53 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.37.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

